Mounties break up alleged bootlegging operation in Thompson, Man.

Mounties in northern Manitoba say they’ve shut down an alleged bootlegging operation in Thompson.

RCMP say they were investigating the illegal sale of alcohol from a home in the community, which led them to raid the building on Hudson Bay Thursday evening.

There they say they seized some 55 bottles of hard liquor and 10 cases of beer.

Investigators believe the alcohol was being purchased legally and then sold at a steep markup.

Thompson is not a dry community, rather, an RCMP spokesperson says the force believes the booze was being sold late at night when the vendors and liquor marts closed.

Officers later served a search warrant at a home on Martin Bay where they say they seized 72 grams of marijuana, over twice the limit one can legally possess, and discovered “further evidence of the illegal sale of alcohol.”

Two men, aged 24 and 43, and two women, 22 and 21, all from Thompson, are facing numerous charges and have since been released.

The investigation continues.

