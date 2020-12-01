Menu

Crime

Mounties break up alleged bootlegging operation in Thompson, Man.

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 12:17 pm
Manitoba RCMP say they seized dozens of bottles of hard liquor and several cases of beer that were allegedly being bought legally and sold at a markup in Thompson.
Manitoba RCMP say they seized dozens of bottles of hard liquor and several cases of beer that were allegedly being bought legally and sold at a markup in Thompson. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

Mounties in northern Manitoba say they’ve shut down an alleged bootlegging operation in Thompson.

RCMP say they were investigating the illegal sale of alcohol from a home in the community, which led them to raid the building on Hudson Bay Thursday evening.

There they say they seized some 55 bottles of hard liquor and 10 cases of beer.

Investigators believe the alcohol was being purchased legally and then sold at a steep markup.

Thompson is not a dry community, rather, an RCMP spokesperson says the force believes the booze was being sold late at night when the vendors and liquor marts closed.

Thompson RCMP investigate apparent shotgun damage at local apartment block

Officers later served a search warrant at a home on Martin Bay where they say they seized 72 grams of marijuana, over twice the limit one can legally possess, and discovered “further evidence of the illegal sale of alcohol.”

Trending Stories

Two men, aged 24 and 43, and two women, 22 and 21, all from Thompson, are facing numerous charges and have since been released.

The investigation continues.

Click to play video 'Thousands spent flying Manitoba man to Winnipeg because RCMP can’t take cash: lawyer' Thousands spent flying Manitoba man to Winnipeg because RCMP can’t take cash: lawyer
Thousands spent flying Manitoba man to Winnipeg because RCMP can’t take cash: lawyer – Nov 10, 2020
