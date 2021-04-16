2 Toronto hospitals install tents outside to relieve emergency room waiting overflow

Send this page to someone via email

University Health Network says two of its hospitals are installing tents outside the emergency room areas amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The health network said Toronto Western Hospital and Toronto General Hospital are utilizing the tents as waiting areas to give people more space and ensure there is more physical distance between people who are waiting to be seen in the emergency department.

The tents are expected to be fully installed by the end of the weekend, UHN said.

The waiting room tent at Toronto Western Hospital can accommodate 15 people with physical distancing, the health network said. The tent which is still being set up at Toronto General Hospital can accommodate between 10 and 12 people.

View image in full screen An aerial view of the tent installed at Toronto Western Hospital. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Meanwhile, Sunnybrook hospital has built a self-contained, mobile health facility on one of its parking lots that is expected to take patients in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, Ontario reported a record-high of 1,932 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19, with an all-time high of 659 patients in intensive care units and 442 patients in ICUs on a ventilator. New cases hit 4,736 which has never been seen before.