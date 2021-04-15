Menu

Health

Ontario says a COVID-19 field hospital is expected to take patients late April

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2021 6:08 am
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Sunnybrook field hospital pops up amid concerns of 3rd wave' Coronavirus: Sunnybrook field hospital pops up amid concerns of 3rd wave
WATCH ABOVE: Sunnybrook field hospital pops up amid concerns of 3rd wave. Kamil Karamali has more – Mar 10, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario says a COVID-19 field hospital in Toronto could be activated later this month as it grapples with rising hospitalizations caused by the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health says in a statement that the mobile health unit at Sunnybrook Hospital is expecting to take patients in the coming weeks.

The field hospital has been set up in a parking lot at the site and is one of two in the province designed to help address growing capacity challenges.

Read more: Hamilton Health Sciences planning field hospital amid rising COVID-19 cases

The province says the temporary beds will provide increased capacity to the health system as a whole by freeing up acute and critical care capacity within hospitals.

The government says it will also help expand capacity by allowing the hospitals to transfer non-critical care patients to these general medicine beds.

This week, Ontario has set new records with the number of patients hospitalized and in intensive care units because of COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s 1st field hospital opens for patients' Coronavirus: Ontario’s 1st field hospital opens for patients
Coronavirus: Ontario’s 1st field hospital opens for patients – Jan 6, 2021
