Multiple victims in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility: police

Multiple people were shot late Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Ind., police confirmed.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday morning that officers were called to the facility, which is near the city’s airport, just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police found an active shooting scene upon arrival with “multiple people” suffering from gunshot wounds, she said, her voice shaking.

Cook did not say exactly how many victims there were or if there were any fatalities. She said “others” were transported to “various hospitals,” but did not give details on their condition.

The shooter took his own life, Cook added.

“There is no longer an active threat,” she said.

Cook said more information would be shared later Friday “out of respect for the families involved.”

The city’s local ABC and NBC affiliates earlier quoted an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson calling the incident a “mass casualty” event.

WRTV, the ABC affiliate, reported after Cook’s announcement that “several weapons” were found with the shooter’s body, citing police sources.

Our reporter @CorneliusWRTV spoke to this witness who says he's been an employee at the facility for ten years. #WRTV pic.twitter.com/q8VUV1OSQr — Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) April 16, 2021

Witnesses told local media that shots were fired both inside and outside the building.

Police did not respond to requests for comment from Global News Thursday.

It’s not yet clear what the motive for the shooting was or what connection, if any, the shooter had to the FedEx facility.

More to come…

