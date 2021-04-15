Menu

Crime

Woman in critical condition after apparent Chilliwack murder-suicide attempt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 11:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Apparent murder and suicide attempt in Chilliwack' Apparent murder and suicide attempt in Chilliwack
WATCH: A man is dead and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after what appears to have been an attempted murder and suicide at a Chilliwack townhouse. John Hua reports

A man is dead and a woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to a townhouse complex on Watson Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: Coroner releases report on suspected 2016 West Kelowna murder-suicide

“They located a woman who was suffering life-threatening injuries, believed to be consistent with a shooting,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

“They also located a male who was deceased on scene.”

An elementary school across the street was temporarily placed under a hold-and-secure order while police responded, and while an air ambulance was called in for the female victim.

Read more: Langley man accused of killing sibling, mother and her boyfriend in house fire

Police confirmed the deceased man and the victim knew each other, but have not commented on a third person, potentially a family member, who was also at the scene.

Investigators said they were not looking for other suspects.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.

