Woman in critical condition after apparent Chilliwack murder-suicide attempt

A man is dead and a woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to a townhouse complex on Watson Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

“They located a woman who was suffering life-threatening injuries, believed to be consistent with a shooting,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

“They also located a male who was deceased on scene.”

IHIT has been called to #Chilliwack for a shooting involving a man and woman. The man died of his injuries. The woman has life-threatening injuries. Both known to each other. We're not looking for further suspects. No further info at this time. No media availability. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) April 15, 2021

An elementary school across the street was temporarily placed under a hold-and-secure order while police responded, and while an air ambulance was called in for the female victim.

Police confirmed the deceased man and the victim knew each other, but have not commented on a third person, potentially a family member, who was also at the scene.

Investigators said they were not looking for other suspects.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case.