Crime

Peterborough woman accused of smashing police cruisers’ windows

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 9:39 am
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
According to police, two police cruisers were found with windows smashed early Thursday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman is facing mischief charges following an incident involving damaged police cruisers early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m., officers at the police station headquarters on Water Street heard the sound of smashing glass in the station’s parking lot.

Police say they found the windows had been smashed on two police cruisers.

Read more: Toronto man who twice fled from Peterborough police arrested by high-risk unit in parking lot

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Carly Green, 19, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief (under $5,000 and over $5,000) and failure to comply with a probation order with conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

It’s alleged that during her arrest she kicked two officers. Green was additionally charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday.

