Environment

2 dog rescue calls on Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River Wednesday prompt safety reminders

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 14, 2021 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Witness warns others after seeing man vanish in the North Saskatchewan River' Witness warns others after seeing man vanish in the North Saskatchewan River
A man fell into the North Saskatchewan River Tuesday and is presumed dead after trying to save a dog. A woman who witnessed it all said it was terrifying and has a warning to others. Chris Chacon reports.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called twice Wednesday, responding to reports of dogs falling into the North Saskatchewan River near Sir Wilfred Laurier Dog Park, which prompted reminders about river safety.

At 1:30 p.m., crews responded to a fall that a bernedoodle puppy fell into the river. People on shore were trying to keep it in sight, but the dog was lost underwater.

Read more: Stay off the ice: Warning from Edmonton firefighters as river rescue calls increase

Crews tried to locate the dog but gave up the search.

Shortly after, another call about a black lab falling in just down the river came into 911. That dog was able to self-rescue, and emergency crews were called off.

“As we have said before, the current ice conditions are extremely dangerous,” EFRS said in a statement to 630 CHED.

“We cannot stress the importance enough for citizens and their dogs to avoid the river and its banks.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We cannot stress the importance enough for citizens and their dogs to avoid the river and its banks."

If a person or a dog falls into the river, EFRS says to call 911 immediately and try to keep an eye on them but never follow them into the water in a rescue attempt.

“The currents are swift-moving, and the ice shelves are unpredictable,” the statement read.

Click to play video: 'Man presumed dead after being swept away during dog rescue on North Saskatchewan River' Man presumed dead after being swept away during dog rescue on North Saskatchewan River
Man presumed dead after being swept away during dog rescue on North Saskatchewan River – Apr 6, 2021

Last week, a 55-year-old Edmonton man tried to save a dog from river ice near the same dog park when he vanished into the frigid water.

The search and rescue began around 12:30 p.m. but was called off that evening.

EFRS said the man was walking his dog when he came across a woman whose dog had run onto the river ice. He stopped to help, and both the man and the dog fell when the ice broke.

Read more: Man presumed dead after being swept away during dog rescue on North Saskatchewan River

On Sunday, EFRS was called to the Terwillegar Dog Park where a dog fell through a crack in the ice.

Firefighters were able to locate the dog and pull it into their raft.

Walking on the ice is never safe, fire rescue cautions. The thickness varies due to several factors, including constantly moving water, changing river depths, chemicals in the water and warm spots near drainage outflow pipes.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton firefighters save dog clinging to ice at Terwillegar Park' Edmonton firefighters save dog clinging to ice at Terwillegar Park
Edmonton firefighters save dog clinging to ice at Terwillegar Park

In water that’s close to freezing, hypothermia can set in within minutes, and people’s limbs go numb to the point of uselessness, EFRS said.

Even before that, the panic and shock of falling into icy, cold water can be disorienting.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North Saskatchewan RiverEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesIce SafetyDog park firefighter rescueEdmonton dog falls in North Saskatchewan RiverEdmonton dog falls through iceEdmonton firefighters dog parkNorth Saskatchewan River ice safetySir Wilfred Laurier Dog Park

