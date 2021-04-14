2 dog rescue calls on Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River Wednesday prompt safety reminders

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called twice Wednesday, responding to reports of dogs falling into the North Saskatchewan River near Sir Wilfred Laurier Dog Park, which prompted reminders about river safety.

At 1:30 p.m., crews responded to a fall that a bernedoodle puppy fell into the river. People on shore were trying to keep it in sight, but the dog was lost underwater.

Crews tried to locate the dog but gave up the search.

Shortly after, another call about a black lab falling in just down the river came into 911. That dog was able to self-rescue, and emergency crews were called off.

“As we have said before, the current ice conditions are extremely dangerous,” EFRS said in a statement to 630 CHED.

"We cannot stress the importance enough for citizens and their dogs to avoid the river and its banks."

If a person or a dog falls into the river, EFRS says to call 911 immediately and try to keep an eye on them but never follow them into the water in a rescue attempt.

“The currents are swift-moving, and the ice shelves are unpredictable,” the statement read.

Last week, a 55-year-old Edmonton man tried to save a dog from river ice near the same dog park when he vanished into the frigid water.

The search and rescue began around 12:30 p.m. but was called off that evening.

EFRS said the man was walking his dog when he came across a woman whose dog had run onto the river ice. He stopped to help, and both the man and the dog fell when the ice broke.

On Sunday, EFRS was called to the Terwillegar Dog Park where a dog fell through a crack in the ice.

Firefighters were able to locate the dog and pull it into their raft.

Walking on the ice is never safe, fire rescue cautions. The thickness varies due to several factors, including constantly moving water, changing river depths, chemicals in the water and warm spots near drainage outflow pipes.

In water that’s close to freezing, hypothermia can set in within minutes, and people’s limbs go numb to the point of uselessness, EFRS said.

Even before that, the panic and shock of falling into icy, cold water can be disorienting.

