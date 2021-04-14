Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

5 teens face assault, weapons charges following large fight in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 3:43 pm
According to police, a group of teens who wore face coverings and were armed with batons pepper-sprayed and assaulted another group of teens on a basketball court. View image in full screen
According to police, a group of teens who wore face coverings and were armed with batons pepper-sprayed and assaulted another group of teens on a basketball court. Police handout

Five teens have been charged with assault and weapons offences following a large fight in a Bradford, Ont., park on Tuesday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., police say they were called to Alan Kuzmich Park in the West Park Avenue and Aishford Road area for a “disturbance.”

Read more: South Simcoe police looking to identify 2 suspects in shoplifting investigation

According to police, a group of teens who wore face coverings and were armed with batons pepper-sprayed and assaulted another group of teens on a basketball court.

Trending Stories

Five male suspects fled on foot through a nearby forest, where they were arrested by officers.

Two people were taken to hospital and two others were treated at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged with multiple hit-and-runs, impaired driving after car lands on vehicles in Bradford

Two 15-year-olds from Bradford, a 17-year-old and two 14-year-olds from York Region were charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All the accused were released into the custody of their parents with a future court date. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 ext. 1432 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceBradfordBradford newsBradford parkAlan Kuzmich ParkBradford park fightBradford teens charged

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers