5 teens face assault, weapons charges following large fight in Bradford, Ont.

Five teens have been charged with assault and weapons offences following a large fight in a Bradford, Ont., park on Tuesday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., police say they were called to Alan Kuzmich Park in the West Park Avenue and Aishford Road area for a “disturbance.”

According to police, a group of teens who wore face coverings and were armed with batons pepper-sprayed and assaulted another group of teens on a basketball court.

Five male suspects fled on foot through a nearby forest, where they were arrested by officers.

Two people were taken to hospital and two others were treated at the scene.

Two 15-year-olds from Bradford, a 17-year-old and two 14-year-olds from York Region were charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All the accused were released into the custody of their parents with a future court date. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 ext. 1432 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.