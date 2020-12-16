South Simcoe police looking to identify 2 suspects in shoplifting investigation

South Simcoe police are looking to identify two suspects as part of an ongoing shoplifting investigation in Bradford, Ont.
On Tuesday at about 2:35 p.m., investigators say a man and a woman entered a store on Holland Street West, picked out some clothes and a power tool, then left the store without paying.
Police say they were then seen getting into a dark blue or black Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot directly east of the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Tiago Capeloa at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-8477.
