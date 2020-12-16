Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police looking to identify 2 suspects in shoplifting investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 2:08 pm
Police say a man and a woman took clothes and a power tool without paying from a Bradford, Ont., store on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a man and a woman took clothes and a power tool without paying from a Bradford, Ont., store on Tuesday afternoon. Handout

South Simcoe police are looking to identify two suspects as part of an ongoing shoplifting investigation in Bradford, Ont.

On Tuesday at about 2:35 p.m., investigators say a man and a woman entered a store on Holland Street West, picked out some clothes and a power tool, then left the store without paying.

Police say they were then seen getting into a dark blue or black Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot directly east of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Tiago Capeloa at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-8477.

