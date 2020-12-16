South Simcoe police looking to identify 2 suspects in shoplifting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police are looking to identify two suspects as part of an ongoing shoplifting investigation in Bradford, Ont.

On Tuesday at about 2:35 p.m., investigators say a man and a woman entered a store on Holland Street West, picked out some clothes and a power tool, then left the store without paying.

Police say they were then seen getting into a dark blue or black Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot directly east of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Tiago Capeloa at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-8477.

