Alberta’s Big Valley Jamboree cancelled due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19 pandemic

For the second consecutive year, Alberta’s Big Valley Jamboree has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the longstanding country music festival was scheduled to be held July 29-Aug. 1, organizers said the decision to cancel was made now due to uncertainty surrounding border closures and COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is not the news that our fans want to hear or the news that we wanted to deliver,” Big Valley Jamboree CEO Troy Vollhoffer said Tuesday.

“But, as we have learned and given these extenuating circumstances, the decision-making process is completely out of our hands.

“We want the thank our fans in Camrose for their loyalty and understanding. We look forward to getting back there in 2022 and putting on the best country music festival possible.”

BVJ organizers said it typically takes more than a year to plan the event, so attempting to host the festival among the many challenges and uncertainties created by the pandemic was not feasible.

A statement released by BVJ said those tickets purchased for this year’s festival will be honoured for 2022.

BVJ has been taking place during the summer since the early 1990s, featuring some of country music’s biggest stars.

