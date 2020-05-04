Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Big Valley Jamboree announces headliners for 2021 music festival

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 1:52 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 1:53 pm
Edmonton Heritage Festival, BVJ and Canada Day fireworks cancelled due to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE (April 24): Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose and the Heritage Festival and Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton joined the lengthy list of events now cancelled for the summer of 2020. Quinn Ohler has the details.

Just over a week after officially cancelling its 2020 summer country music event, Big Valley Jamboree announced Monday the artists who would be headlining its 2021 event.

Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Dallas Smith re-confirmed for the 2021 summer music festival in Camrose, organizers said.

READ MORE: Big Valley Jamboree latest Edmonton-area festival cancelled due to COVID-19

On April 24, BVJ said it would have to cancel this summer due to the pandemic and public health orders around mass gatherings.

How Big Valley Jamboree becomes its own city
How Big Valley Jamboree becomes its own city

On Monday, organizers said the 2021 event would be worth the wait and would a “light at the end of the tunnel” for country music fans.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Next summer is going to be special for all of us involved in presenting BVJ in Camrose,” BVJ CEO, Troy Vollhoffer said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus forces Edmonton-area festivals to cancel 2020 events

“The focus for us will be squarely on the fans and their experience. We want to thank them for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm as we navigated details for the 2021 festival.

“It is now our responsibility to deliver that experience to some of the greatest country music fans anywhere. We’re ready, and we know they are!”

The rest of the lineup will be announced “as further details become available.”

BVJ 2021 is scheduled to take place August long weekend.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta phased relaunch strategy will see some restrictions eased Friday

On Thursday, the government of Alberta released its staged relaunch strategy, which saw golf courses open last weekend and some medical services able to start reopening May 4. If Phase 1 goes well, restaurants will be able to open — at limited capacity and following health protocols — May 14.

However, the province said physical distancing rules would remain in place for all phases of the relaunch.

Albertans prohibited from attending summer festivals
Albertans prohibited from attending summer festivals

Gatherings of larger than 15 people (the current restriction) may be considered in Phase 2, the province said. A date for that stage has not been given.

READ MORE: Mass gathering restriction will remain in Alberta for summer: Hinshaw

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health previously said the mass gathering restriction would be in place all summer and that festivals and other events would need to cancel or postpone.

Dr. Hinshaw defends provincial shut down of large events amid COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Hinshaw defends provincial shut down of large events amid COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCountry Musicdr deena hinshawCamroseBig Valley JamboreeBVJSummer FestivalsCountry Music Festivaldierks bentleyEric ChurchAlberta summer festivalsBVJ 2021
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.