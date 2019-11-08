Menu

Entertainment

Big Valley Jamboree releases 2020 artist lineup

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 8, 2019 9:00 am
Dallas Smith, Eric Church and Dierks Bentley will be headlining at the 2020 Big Valley Jamboree. .
The Canadian Press - Jeff McIntosh/AP Photo - Ron Jenkins, file/AP Photo - Mark Humphrey

Big Valley Jamboree is back for summer 2020 and Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Dallas Smith are the country names headlining the massive summer music festival.

“As one of Canada’s best-loved country music brands, BVJ is eager to put on another world-class event for some of the best country music fans anywhere on the planet,” a news release from the festival read.

BVJ has some hardcore fans


Church will be hitting the main stage on Saturday night.

“The Alberta chapter of the ‘Church Choir’ will be out in full force for what promises to be an epic Saturday evening climax,” BVJ said.

“One of the genre’s biggest and most consistent superstars has only grown since his last northern Alberta appearance several years ago. “

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement
FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Country music singer Eric Church performs at halftime during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File

READ MORE: Alberta’s Big Valley Jamboree offers young artists big opportunity

Dallas Smith, who BVJ describes as the most decorated artist in Canadian country music history, will take the stage Friday night, while Dierks Bentley will wrap up the festival on Sunday night.

Also appearing on the mainstage this year will be Dean Brody, Chris Janson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Terri Clark, The Dead South, The Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union.

Lots of planning goes into Big Valley Jamboree

All tickets — including general admission tickets, standing pit passes, reserved seating, VIP seating and camping — are available through BVJ’s website and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. You can also order by phone at 1-888-404-1234.

