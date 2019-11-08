Big Valley Jamboree releases 2020 artist lineup

Send this page to someone via email

Big Valley Jamboree is back for summer 2020 and Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Dallas Smith are the country names headlining the massive summer music festival.

“As one of Canada’s best-loved country music brands, BVJ is eager to put on another world-class event for some of the best country music fans anywhere on the planet,” a news release from the festival read.

Church will be hitting the main stage on Saturday night.

“The Alberta chapter of the ‘Church Choir’ will be out in full force for what promises to be an epic Saturday evening climax,” BVJ said.

Dallas Smith, who BVJ describes as the most decorated artist in Canadian country music history, will take the stage Friday night, while Dierks Bentley will wrap up the festival on Sunday night.

Also appearing on the mainstage this year will be Dean Brody, Chris Janson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Terri Clark, The Dead South, The Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union.

All tickets — including general admission tickets, standing pit passes, reserved seating, VIP seating and camping — are available through BVJ’s website and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. You can also order by phone at 1-888-404-1234.