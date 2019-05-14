2019 Big Valley Jamboree to allow drinking, dancing in main stage area

Organizers of the Big Valley Jamboree are calling this one of the music festival’s biggest changes in its 27-year history — turning the concert bowl into an all-ages licensed area, as well as adding more space for dancing and expanding the secured area.

The changes were made based on feedback from country music lovers, who wanted to be able to drink alcohol while watching some of the big acts performing on the main stage.

Also in response to festival-goer suggestions, BVJ is making more space for dancing this year.

The jamboree said it is removing 1,600 of the white chairs, allowing general admission ticket holders to get closer to the action with a big new dance floor behind the reserved seats, under the big screen.

The final change concert-goers can expect to see is a larger secured area around the main site.

The expanded perimeter will push bag check stations further out, meaning once someone enters the secured site, bags don’t have to be re-checked when people go to Main Street for food.

Headliners this summer include Toby Keith, Old Dominion, Brooks and Dunn, Kane Brown, High Valley and Brett Kissel.

Big Valley Jamboree runs from August 1 to 4 near Camrose, about an hour southeast of Edmonton.

For more information, head to the Big Valley Jamboree website.