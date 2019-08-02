Big Valley Jamboree’s soggy start can’t dampen spirits

One of the most popular summer festivals in Alberta is back again: Big Valley Jamboree.

The country music festival runs Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 at the Camrose Regional Exhibition Grounds.

Festival attendees didn’t seem deterred by the water. The festival’s campgrounds were soggy from months of rain, and on Wednesday more wild weather stormed through.

Early arrivals were soaked and some vehicles got stuck.

About eight per cent of the campsites have had to be relocated as a result, according to the festival. Still, the soggy start hasn’t really dampened spirits.

“We have a beach behind us,” said one attendee. “We just want to get our lawn chairs out and get having a drink.”

“It probably rains one or two days here but they’re prepared for that,” organizer Mike Anderson explained. “And it’s part of the BVJ experience.”

Anderson said the festival is doing its best to move people to drier spots and helping people whose cars need a rescue get a tow truck. Even though the festival grounds are dry, he says anyone camping on-site would benefit from a pair of rubber boots.

This year’s lineup features Brooks and Dunn, Old Dominion, Toby Keith, Kane Brown, Brett Kissel and Billy Ray Cyrus.

You'll here a lot talk today about severe weather in central Alberta. To ease the minds of the 1000's at @theBVJ the most severe storms *should* avoid the Camrose area. There IS a chance for late-day thunderstorms to consider, but the severe risk is minor. pic.twitter.com/TXh9yC3BWL — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 2, 2019