Montfort hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting patients: Ottawa police

Ottawa police have laid sexual assault charges against a 59-year-old man who is accused of assaulting patients at Montfort hospital over the past five years.

The Ottawa Police Service’s sexual assault unit said Tuesday it has been investigating incidents that occurred between December 2016 and January 2017 as well as between November 2019 and January 2020.

During that time, the accused worked as a personal support worker at Montfort hospital. The alleged offences, which took place at the east-end hospital, involved two adult women who were patients at Montfort.

Police said Ronald Dupuis is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

A Montfort spokesperson said Tuesday that the hospital is “actively working” with police as part of the investigation.

The accused has been suspended and does not have access to the hospital, according to the Montfort’s statement.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and ask anyone who might have information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or send an email to SACA@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“We understand that our patients, their families and the community at large may have concerns as a result of this news. We want to reassure the community of our commitment to providing exceptional services in a safe environment in all areas of the hospital,” Montfort’s spokesperson said.

Anyone with concerns about the care they have received at Montfort can email PATIENT@montfort.on.ca.

