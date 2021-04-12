Menu

Canada

Regina man faces impaired driving charge after crashing into home: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
A Regina man is charged with impaired driving after crashing into a home on Truesdale Drive on Saturday causing an estimated $20,000 - $30,000 in damages. View image in full screen
A Regina man is charged with impaired driving after crashing into a home on Truesdale Drive on Saturday causing an estimated $20,000 - $30,000 in damages. Dave Parsons / Global News

A Regina man is facing charges after crashing into a home while impaired on Saturday, according to police.

The Regina Police Service says it happened in the 1800 block of Truesdale Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

Read more: Saskatchewan police lay 330 impaired driving charges in February

Following the incident, the man ran from the vehicle towards University Park Drive, police learned while on scene.

Police say they spotted the man on foot on Arcola Avenue. He was tracked down by the canine unit in the backyard of a home on Kliman Crescent and arrested.

The man refused multiple chances to provide a breath sample, police say.

Read more: ‘Could you live with yourself?’ — SGI launches new campaign on impaired driving

Ethan William Roesch, 21, is charged with impaired operation and failing or refusing to comply with demand.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the damage to the home is estimated at somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000.

Click to play video: 'SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving' SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving
SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving – Jan 28, 2021
