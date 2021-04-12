Regina man faces impaired driving charge after crashing into home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man is facing charges after crashing into a home while impaired on Saturday, according to police.

The Regina Police Service says it happened in the 1800 block of Truesdale Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

Following the incident, the man ran from the vehicle towards University Park Drive, police learned while on scene.

Police say they spotted the man on foot on Arcola Avenue. He was tracked down by the canine unit in the backyard of a home on Kliman Crescent and arrested.

The man refused multiple chances to provide a breath sample, police say.

Ethan William Roesch, 21, is charged with impaired operation and failing or refusing to comply with demand.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the damage to the home is estimated at somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000.

