Canada

Saskatchewan police lay 330 impaired driving charges in February

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 3:37 pm
Police laid 330 impaired driving charges during February, including 262 Criminal Code charges, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance. File photo / Global News

The shortest month of the year was a busy one for police forces in Saskatchewan.

Police laid 330 impaired driving charges during February, including 262 Criminal Code charges, according to the Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

Another 67 roadside administrative suspensions were handed out during the month.

The crackdown was part of SGI’s traffic safety spotlight that focused on impaired drivers.

SGI said impaired driving remains the leading cause of death on Saskatchewan roads and is 100 per cent preventable.

A secondary focus during the month was licensing and registration.

Police caught 409 suspended or disqualified drivers and issued 459 tickets for an unregistered vehicle.

SGI said causing a collision without proper insurance coverage could leave the driver personally responsible for thousands of dollars in damage.

Driving while suspended also results in an automatic court summons and could result in a vehicle being immediately impounded.

Also during the month, police issued 4,917 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving, 402 tickets for improper use, or no use, of seatbelts and child restraints, and 664 distracted driving tickets.

Police are focusing on distracted and drowsy driving during March’s SGI traffic safety spotlight.

Click to play video: 'SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving' SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving
SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving – Jan 28, 2021
