Environment Canada extends snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway has been extended for a second day.

Issued by Environment Canada on Saturday at 8:29 a.m., the extended warning predicts another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow between Hope and Merritt.

“A cool and unstable southwesterly flow combined with ample moisture will continue to give periods of heavy snow to the Coquihalla Summit,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries later today.”

Don't let recent warm temperatures and sunshine fool you, it's still winter in the mountains! ❄️Snow on highway passes expected today through Thursday, April 8, 2021. Check @DriveBC webcams and the latest route forecast for conditions. Forecast: https://t.co/WsribcGnUg#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/MZoYIpasYO — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) April 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

On Friday, the national weather agency issued a warning that called for 15-20 cm of snow. The forecast, including a snow level of 500 metres, was spot on, with 17 cm falling during the evening and overnight hours.

Saturday’s forecast along the well-travelled highway will vary.

For Hope, Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers, along with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 0.

For Merritt, the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud plus a 30 per cent chance of wet flurries, along with a high of 7 and an overnight low of -5.

At the summit of the Coquihalla, which is 1,230 metres, the temperature as of 9 a.m. was -5.6 C. Gusty winds are also in the forecast, with the mercury expected to reach 8.

3:33 Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 9 Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 9

As such, Environment Canada is warning motorists to be prepared for changing road conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

For Sunday, better conditions are expected, with a mix of sun and cloud plus a high of 12 and a low of 3.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

1:34 B.C. evening weather forecast: April 9 B.C. evening weather forecast: April 9