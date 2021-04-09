Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.

According to Environment Canada, an incoming frontal system is expected to produce 15 to 20 cm of snow between Hope and Merritt on Friday before tapering to overnight flurries.

The highway’s weather forecast for Friday features a mixed bag of sun and cloud, along with a 40 per cent chance of rain or snow.

INCOMING!!! ❄️❄️❄️ Snow expected for mountain highway passes Friday, April 9, 2021. Check ECCC's route forecasts and @DriveBC webcams before heading out on the roads.#ShiftBackToWinter #BCstormhttps://t.co/zugSTWwDtwhttps://t.co/3JbqmH8O3A — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) April 8, 2021

The snow level started at 500 metres and was to rise to 800 metres during the day, but is expected to fall near the valley bottom overnight.

For Saturday, the day is projected to start with a few wet flurries before becoming cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers and a high of 10 C.

