Traffic

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 5:50 pm
Road conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Friday, April 9, 2021. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the highway, between Hope and Merritt. View image in full screen
Road conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Friday, April 9, 2021. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the highway, between Hope and Merritt. DriveBC

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.

According to Environment Canada, an incoming frontal system is expected to produce 15 to 20 cm of snow between Hope and Merritt on Friday before tapering to overnight flurries.

The highway’s weather forecast for Friday features a mixed bag of sun and cloud, along with a 40 per cent chance of rain or snow.

The snow level started at 500 metres and was to rise to 800 metres during the day, but is expected to fall near the valley bottom overnight.

Trending Stories

For Saturday, the day is projected to start with a few wet flurries before becoming cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers and a high of 10 C.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 8' Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 8
Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 8
