Crime

Alberta man charged in sexual assault investigations dating back decades

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 12:13 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

A 53-year-old man from Sturgeon County, Alta., has been charged in connection to incidents that allegedly happened in the 1990s.

Morinville RCMP said Richard Tremblay has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose while being a person in trust or authority.

READ MORE: Grande Prairie man charged with sexual assault and interference

Police said the alleged incidents happened between 1995 and 1999 and involved victims who were teenagers at the time.

“Morinville RCMP admires the courage of victims reporting incidents similar to this and encourage others to do this same,” RCMP said in a statement.

READ MORE: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP need help identifying person of interest in sexual assault

Tremblay is scheduled to appear in Morinville Provincial Court on May 12.

Click to play video: 'Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual assault of infant' Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual assault of infant
Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual assault of infant – Mar 11, 2021
