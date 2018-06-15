$700K committed towards legal advice for Alberta sexual assault survivors

A new pilot program is being launched to provide free legal advice for survivors of sexual violence.

The government is providing a $700,000 grant to the Elizabeth Fry Society of Edmonton to create and evaluate the three-year program.

The province said the pilot program will start in November and its services will be available to adults who have experienced sexual violence in Alberta.

“We want survivors of sexual violence to know they have power and rights, and that we stand with them,” Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean said.

“We are funding this free service to remove barriers for survivors who are considering coming forward. And we want to help them make informed decisions as they heal and pursue justice.”

It’s intended to give survivors a better understanding of their legal options, such as accessing the criminal justice system, submitting a human rights complaint or pursuing a civil claim.

“Six years after I was sexually assaulted, I still have many unanswered questions about the justice system,” Edmonton resident Elizabeth Halprin said.

“Free, confidential legal advice all those years ago would have ensured that I made an informed decision about what kind of legal action I could take, and how to go about it.”

The program will be available in Edmonton, Stony Plain, Morinville, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Ponoka, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Red Deer and several Indigenous communities.

In March, the province announced $8.1 million would be going towards expanding front-line support services, including a provincewide phone, text and chat line.

The province said sexual assault centres and law enforcement have been reporting increased demand for counselling services, citing the #IBelieveYou campaign and international #MeToo movement, which has helped those who have been assaulted feel safe about reaching out for help.