Fort Saskatchewan RCMP need help identifying person of interest in sexual assault

Alberta RCMP want to talk to a person of interest who might have information about a sexual assault in Fort Saskatchewan at the start of the month, according to a news release issued Friday.

A woman told police she was “touched in a sexual manner” by a stranger in a 7-Eleven on June 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Police need help to identify a person of interest, who is described as a 50- to 60-year-old man with white or grey balding hair and wearing a Canada T-shirt with ripped sleeves and dark sweat pants.

If you have any information, contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Fort Saskatchewan is about 30 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

