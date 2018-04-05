Alberta sexual assault suspect could be in Saskatoon

A man wanted in an Alberta sexual assault investigation could be in Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon police have released a composite sketch of the man believed to have sexually assaulted a woman on Nov. 25, 2017, in Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said the victim did not know the suspect, but believe it was not a random act.

Police said they now have information that suggests he could be in the Saskatoon area.

He is described as being in his late 20s, between five feet five inches and five feet eight inches tall and with a muscular build.

At the time of the assault he had short to medium length dark hair that was combed back and was clean shaven.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact their nearest police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.