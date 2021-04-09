Menu

Some Manitoba fire restrictions lifted after recent rain and upcoming cooler weather

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 11:37 pm
View image in full screen
File / Global News

The province says some fire and travel restrictions in Southeastern Manitoba have been lifted after recent rainfall and with cooler weather forecasted for the next week.

Restrictions have been eased in Areas 1 and 2, which are bordered to the west by PR 302 to PTH 12 to PR 317 to PTH 59 and PR 319 east to the Ontario border, and from the U.S. border north to Lake Winnipeg and the Winnipeg River, including the Mars Hill Wildlife Management Area.

READ MORE: Wildfire warnings amid tinder-dry conditions in Manitoba

However, the southwest area of the province still faces a significant risk of wildfire and Level 2 restrictions remain in place in Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Spruce Woods Provincial Forest and surrounding Crown land, Criddle/Vane Homestead Provincial Park, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park and William Lake Provincial Park.

Some of these restrictions include a ban on motorized backcountry travel unless you have a permit, as well as camping in developed campgrounds only and campfires between 8 p.m.-8 a.m. only.

