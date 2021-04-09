London man wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge has been arrested in Mitchell, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a man whom they had issued an arrest warrant for in relation to second-degree murder has been located in Mitchell, Ont.

According to police, Jonathon Christopher Ysebaert, 27, of London, was arrested Thursday night.

The incident occurred Monday night, police say.

A London man, 28, was inside a residence on Hilton Place, southwest of Dundas Street and Clarke Road, when police say an altercation occurred around 9 p.m. Monday.

The victim was assaulted and stabbed, resulting in him being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

On Tuesday afternoon, police identified the victim as Alex Eduardo Pacheco.

A second man, identified as Jessie Aaron McConnell, 26, of London, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder earlier this week, police say.

McConnell was previously charged and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the brutal 2017 assault of local convenience store owner Rajaie Elshorafa.

He was given 29.5 months in prison in addition to time already served in July of 2018.