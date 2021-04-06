Sudden death now deemed homicide by Elgin County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Elgin County OPP say the sudden death of a man over the long weekend was a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of Oneida Nation of the Thames.

According to police, emergency crews were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the area of Duff Line in Dutton/Dunwich.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say it’s believed this is “an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety” but no information was provided about any suspect or suspects in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“Further updates will be provided when available,” police say.

1:57 Woman thankful to be alive after vehicle hit by flying tire on Highway 401 Woman thankful to be alive after vehicle hit by flying tire on Highway 401