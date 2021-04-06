Menu

Crime

Sudden death now deemed homicide by Elgin County OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 6, 2021 1:07 pm
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Elgin County OPP say the sudden death of a man over the long weekend was a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Read more: OPP investigating sudden death in Elgin County, Ont.

According to police, emergency crews were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the area of Duff Line in Dutton/Dunwich.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Read more: 4 people charged in death of 23-month-old child near North Bay, Ont.

Police say it’s believed this is “an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety” but no information was provided about any suspect or suspects in the case.

“Further updates will be provided when available,” police say.

Bradley Shane Chrisjohn

