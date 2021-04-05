OPP investigating sudden death in Elgin County, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after police responded to a death in Elgin County.

Police say they were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the area of Duff Line in Dutton/Dunwich.

Few details are known, but OPP believe this is an isolated incident and say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

