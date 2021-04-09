Menu

Crime

Marmora man charged with drug-impaired driving on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 12:24 pm
View image in full screen Peterborough County OPP charged a driver for drug-impaired driving on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Thursday.
View image in full screen Peterborough County OPP charged a driver for drug-impaired driving on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Thursday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Marmora and Lake man has been charged with drug-impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Thursday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of the city.

Police determined the driver was impaired by drugs and that the vehicle was found to be “mechanically unfit” for the roadway.

Jeffery Wiltshire, 44, of Marmora and Lake, Ont., was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and six Highway Traffic Act offences in relation to the condition of the vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 13.

