Marmora man charged with drug-impaired driving on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Marmora and Lake man has been charged with drug-impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Thursday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of the city.

Police determined the driver was impaired by drugs and that the vehicle was found to be “mechanically unfit” for the roadway.

Jeffery Wiltshire, 44, of Marmora and Lake, Ont., was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and six Highway Traffic Act offences in relation to the condition of the vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 13.

Story continues below advertisement