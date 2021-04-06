Peterborough convenience store employees report ‘unresponsive’ driver in parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Fraserville, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight officers were called to the parking lot of a convenience store in the Sherbrooke Street and Denure Drive area after two store employees called 911 about an unresponsive man behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

Officers and EMS attended the scene and learned the employees had turned the vehicle off and removed the keys, police said.

Investigators determined the driver was impaired by drugs and a search of the vehicle uncovered fentanyl and cocaine.

Dylan Kemp, 29, of Fraserville in Cavan Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and two counts of drug possession.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 28.