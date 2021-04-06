Menu

Crime

Peterborough convenience store employees report ‘unresponsive’ driver in parking lot: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 12:26 pm
A Fraserville man was charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough early Sunday. View image in full screen
A Fraserville man was charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough early Sunday. Peterborough Police Service

A Fraserville, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight officers were called to the parking lot of a convenience store in the Sherbrooke Street and Denure Drive area after two store employees called 911 about an unresponsive man behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

Read more: Impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes on Easter weekend

Officers and EMS attended the scene and learned the employees had turned the vehicle off and removed the keys, police said.

Investigators determined the driver was impaired by drugs and a search of the vehicle uncovered fentanyl and cocaine.

Dylan Kemp, 29, of Fraserville in Cavan Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and two counts of drug possession.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 28.

 

