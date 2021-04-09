Menu

Crime

Fire in historic chapel at former psychiatric hospital deemed suspicious: London police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 9, 2021 7:57 am
The London Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze inside the Chapel of Hope, which is on the grounds of the former London Psychiatric Hospital.
London Fire Department Twitter

London police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a historic church on Highbury Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to a working fire at a structure in the 800 block of Highbury Avenue around noon Thursday.

The London Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze inside the Chapel of Hope, which is on the grounds of the former London Psychiatric Hospital.

Read more: London police seek suspect wanted in attempted murder investigation

The fire has been deemed suspicious. Police and a fire inspector are looking into the cause.

The chapel is one of four protected heritage structures on the property.

No one was injured, and no damage estimate has been released at this time, but it is expected to be extensive.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers.

