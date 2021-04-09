Fire in historic chapel at former psychiatric hospital deemed suspicious: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a historic church on Highbury Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to a working fire at a structure in the 800 block of Highbury Avenue around noon Thursday.

The London Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze inside the Chapel of Hope, which is on the grounds of the former London Psychiatric Hospital.

The fire has been deemed suspicious. Police and a fire inspector are looking into the cause.

The chapel is one of four protected heritage structures on the property.

No one was injured, and no damage estimate has been released at this time, but it is expected to be extensive.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers.