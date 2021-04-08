Menu

Crime

London police seek suspect wanted in attempted murder investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 8, 2021 11:58 am
London police say Kadeem Solomon Alexander Muise, 29, of London is wanted on charges including attempted murder. View image in full screen
London police say Kadeem Solomon Alexander Muise, 29, of London is wanted on charges including attempted murder. supplied by London police

London police are searching for a suspect wanted on charges including attempted murder in connection with a stabbing incident last month.

A 39-year-old man was found at roughly 11:50 p.m. on March 11 outside Victoria hospital at 800 Commissioners Rd. E.

Read more: London police investigating after stabbing victim found outside of hospital

At the time, police said the man was suffering from a serious injury and that investigators believed he was stabbed outside of the hospital.

Nearly a month later, police have charged a 29-year-old man by way of warrant of arrest on charges of attempted commit murder and failing to comply with a release order.

Police provided a photo of Kadeem Solomon Alexander Muise and say “officers continue to search for the accused.”

Read more: 1 man arrested, 1 wanted for second degree murder, London police say

Police add that the victim has been released from hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

