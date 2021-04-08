London police seek suspect wanted in attempted murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London police are searching for a suspect wanted on charges including attempted murder in connection with a stabbing incident last month.

A 39-year-old man was found at roughly 11:50 p.m. on March 11 outside Victoria hospital at 800 Commissioners Rd. E.

At the time, police said the man was suffering from a serious injury and that investigators believed he was stabbed outside of the hospital.

Nearly a month later, police have charged a 29-year-old man by way of warrant of arrest on charges of attempted commit murder and failing to comply with a release order.

Police provided a photo of Kadeem Solomon Alexander Muise and say “officers continue to search for the accused.”

Police add that the victim has been released from hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).