Here’s what Ontario’s big-box stores look like as new COVID-19 state of emergency takes effect

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

On the first day of Ontario’s latest COVID-19 state of emergency and stay-at-home order, big-box stores have been forced to enact new measures to block off items deemed non-essential by the provincial government.

Some large retailers such as Walmart could be seen putting essential items (toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes were among the products) in front of entire sections of the store in an effort to restrict customer access as other areas were blocked off with yellow caution tape.

Dozens of blue boxes were also seen blocking off a clothing section at a Toronto Walmart location.

Meanwhile, staff at a Toronto Costco store used clear wrapping to block entire sections of non-essential goods. Some items were grouped together and blocked off.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincewide stay-at-home order and a third state of emergency declaration came into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Many non-essential retail stores either closed entirely or switched to curbside pickup or delivery. Only essential items such as food, pharmacy items and household cleaning supplies can be sold.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 3,295 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since mid-January. Hospital ICU admissions hit a pandemic record high with 525 COVID-19 patients. Nineteen more virus-related deaths were also recorded.

Here are what two store locations looked like Thursday morning:

View image in full screen Inside of a Walmart in Toronto blocking off non-essential items under new Ontario-wide restrictions. Nick Westoll / Global News

View image in full screen Inside of a Walmart in Toronto blocking off non-essential items under new Ontario-wide restrictions. Nick Westoll / Global News

View image in full screen Inside of a Walmart in Toronto blocking off non-essential items under new Ontario-wide restrictions. Nick Westoll / Global News

View image in full screen Inside of a Walmart in Toronto blocking off non-essential items under new Ontario-wide restrictions. Nick Westoll / Global News

View image in full screen Inside of a Walmart in Toronto blocking off non-essential items under new Ontario-wide restrictions. Melanie Zettler / Global News

View image in full screen Inside of a Walmart in Toronto blocking off non-essential items under new Ontario-wide restrictions. Melanie Zettler / Global News

View image in full screen A Costco in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood blocks off all non-essential items. Melanie Zettler / Global News

View image in full screen A Costco in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood blocks off all non-essential items. Melanie Zettler / Global News

View image in full screen A Costco in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood blocks off all non-essential items. Melanie Zettler / Global News

View image in full screen A Costco in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood blocks off all non-essential items. Melanie Zettler / Global News

View image in full screen A Costco in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood blocks off all non-essential items. Melanie Zettler / Global News

View image in full screen A Costco in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood blocks off all non-essential items. Melanie Zettler / Global News

View image in full screen A Costco in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood blocks off all non-essential items. Melanie Zettler / Global News