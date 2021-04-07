Ontario issuing stay-at-home order, declares 3rd state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has declared the province’s third state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is issuing a provincewide stay-at-home order effective on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

The order will remain in effect for four weeks.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“We just need to hunker down right now, we need to limit mobility … I know this is tough on businesses, but I promise we will continue to have your backs.”

The government also limited most non-essential retail businesses to curbside pickup only.

Big-box stores will be restricted to selling essential items only.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools and child care will remain open for in-person operations other than in areas where local medical officers have ordered their closure.

The government said education workers who provide direct daily support to students with special needs across the province and education workers in high-risk neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel Region will be eligible for vaccination during the April break next week.

“Our hospitals are being hit hard. Intensive care units have more patients now than they did in previous waves,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday afternoon.

“The current level of vaccination is not enough to prevent the spread of the virus we’re seeing.”

Ford said “hope is on the horizon” but variants are making the third wave of the virus uniquely difficult.

He said as long as the federal government follows through on forecasted vaccine allocations, 40 per cent of adults will be able to get vaccinated by the time the stay-at-home order is scheduled to be lifted.

Global News first reported Tuesday night that the government was considering imposing the stay-at-home order.

2:19 Phase 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins with a focus on hot spots Phase 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins with a focus on hot spots

The new restrictions are in addition to measures that were put in place several days ago as part of a “provincewide shutdown.”

Story continues below advertisement

The shutdown, which took effect Saturday, meant, among other things, that in-person dining, personal care services, and gyms had to close. Non-essential in-person retail was still allowed to remain open with capacity restrictions, however, and the government had opted against issuing a stay-at-home order.

But on Tuesday, Ford hinted at the possibility of more restrictions and expressed frustration about seeing scenes of a packed Yorkdale Mall parking lot over the long weekend.

Ontario has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks as the province continues to be impacted by a third wave of the virus, largely driven by more contagious variants. On Wednesday, 3,215 cases were reported, marking the largest single-day increase since mid-January.

Seventeen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,475. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units throughout the province also remains among all-time highs, at 504.

More to come.

— With files from Nick Westoll

Story continues below advertisement