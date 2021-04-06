Menu

Health

Ontario considering provincewide stay-at-home order, closing non-essential retail: sources

By Ryan Rocca & Travis Dhanraj Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 10:30 pm
Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 restrictions expected Wednesday in Ontario, sources say' New COVID-19 restrictions expected Wednesday in Ontario, sources say
WATCH ABOVE: Some experts say further restrictions are needed in Ontario to stop the spread of COVID-19, and now the province may be considering additional measures. Travis Dhanraj reports.

Global News has learned the Ontario government is currently considering implementing a stay-at-home order and closing non-essential retail businesses provincewide in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sources told Global News that under the plan still being considered late Tuesday, non-essential retail stores would be limited to curbside pickup.

Read more: Toronto schools ordered to close temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases

Big-box stores, meanwhile, would be restricted to essential aisles only.

The stay-at-home order would likely be in place for a month.

The measures were still set to undergo further review, possibly leading to adjustments.

Earlier Tuesday, Ford hinted at the possibility of more restrictions being imposed in addition to measures put in place last week as part of a “provincewide shutdown.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario government suggests more COVID-19 restrictions coming, but details not revealed

The shutdown, which took effect Saturday, meant, among other things, that in-person dining, personal care services, and gyms had to close. Non-essential in-person retail could remain open with capacity restrictions.

On Sunday, the medical officers of health for Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa sent a letter to the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David WIlliams, calling for a provincewide stay-at-home order and additional business closures in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Ontario health experts plead for tighter restrictions, stay-at-home orders' Ontario health experts plead for tighter restrictions, stay-at-home orders
Ontario health experts plead for tighter restrictions, stay-at-home orders
