Ontario considering provincewide stay-at-home order, closing non-essential retail: sources

Global News has learned the Ontario government is currently considering implementing a stay-at-home order and closing non-essential retail businesses provincewide in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sources told Global News that under the plan still being considered late Tuesday, non-essential retail stores would be limited to curbside pickup.

Big-box stores, meanwhile, would be restricted to essential aisles only.

The stay-at-home order would likely be in place for a month.

The measures were still set to undergo further review, possibly leading to adjustments.

Earlier Tuesday, Ford hinted at the possibility of more restrictions being imposed in addition to measures put in place last week as part of a “provincewide shutdown.”

The shutdown, which took effect Saturday, meant, among other things, that in-person dining, personal care services, and gyms had to close. Non-essential in-person retail could remain open with capacity restrictions.

On Sunday, the medical officers of health for Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa sent a letter to the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David WIlliams, calling for a provincewide stay-at-home order and additional business closures in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

More to come.

