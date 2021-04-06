Ford says high-risk essential workers get priority as Ontario’s Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins
Ontario Premier Doug Ford clarified on Tuesday who will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the province moves into Phase 2 of the province’s rollout, which includes some high-risk essential workers, but will only move to teachers around mid-May at the earliest. The premier clarified the high-risk essential workers that have priority include those who work in the manufacturing sector and meat-packing industries where outbreaks have often occurred.