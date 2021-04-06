York Region opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents aged 45-59 in 5 communities

Send this page to someone via email

York Region is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents aged 45 to 59 in five “high-priority communities.”

In a news release issued Tuesday, officials said eligible residents will be able to book appointments beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“These high priority communities are geographical locations with high historic and ongoing rates of transmission, hospitalization and death,” the news release said.

Officials said the move is in line with the province’s Phase 2 of vaccine rollout.

Four of the communities are in Vaughan and one is in Markham. Residents who live in the following postal codes areas will be eligible:

L4L

L6A

L4K

L4J

L3S

The vaccinations will take place from Thursday to Monday at Maple Community Centre in Vaughan and Aaniin Community Centre in Markham.

Officials said around 8,000 appointments will initially be available and additional slots will open as supply increases.

Eligible residents who wish to book an appointment can do so here or by calling 1-877-464-9675.

#YorkRegion is opening #COVID19 vaccine appointment bookings for residents age 45 to 59 who live in select high priority communities on Wednesday, April 7 at 8:30 a.m. Visit https://t.co/OEEduUp97i to learn more about vaccinating high priority communities. pic.twitter.com/X4Pwp0xoUO — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) April 6, 2021

