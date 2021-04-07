Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 7 2021 5:43pm
03:22

COVID-19: Ontario declares 3rd state of emergency

The Ontario government declared its third state of emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday and announced it would be issuing another stay-at-home order. Travis Dhanraj reports.

