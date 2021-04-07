Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 7 2021 5:43pm 03:22 COVID-19: Ontario declares 3rd state of emergency The Ontario government declared its third state of emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday and announced it would be issuing another stay-at-home order. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744450/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744450/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?