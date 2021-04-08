Guelph reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 249

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday, raising its total count to 3,231 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by 18 from the previous day to 249, with 15 more people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 2,945 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, six new cases are being reported on Thursday as its case count reaches 1,106.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by three from the previous day to 50 with another three people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases are at 1,021.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared over this week, but two still remain at Wellington Terrace in Fergus where five staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and at the Homewood Health Centre in Guelph where two patients and two staff have contracted the disease.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph jumped from 108 to 115 cases per 100,000 in the last day.

Eight cases are being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 61,433 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,871 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health also reports that 53,739 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 21 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on the public health website.

