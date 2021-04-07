COVID-19: Highlights of Ontario’s new measures as stay-at-home order set to take effect Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A stay-at-home order will take effect across Ontario starting this Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

That four-week measure, similar to one implemented in January, requires people to stay home except for essential trips like grocery shopping, accessing health-care services, work that cannot be done remotely and exercise.

Here is a look at the new restrictions:

Retail

Non-essential retailers are limited to curbside pick-up and delivery between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Delivery is permitted between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Outdoor garden centres, plant nurseries and indoor greenhouses can open for retail sales with a capacity limit of 25 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Access to shopping malls is limited to curbside pickup and only by appointment.

In-person sales at discount and big box stores are limited to necessary goods like groceries, household cleaning supplies and pharmacy items.

Certain retail stores can open for in-person, appointment-only sales between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., up to 25 per cent capacity.

Those businesses include:

safety supply stores

businesses that sell, rent or repair medical devices and other aids

rental and leasing services for vehicles, machinery and other equipment

stores that sell prescription eyewear

businesses that sell vehicles, boats and watercraft

vehicle and equipment repair services

telecommunications service stores offering repairs and technical support

2:18 Coronavirus: Kingston businesses react to provincial lockdown orders Coronavirus: Kingston businesses react to provincial lockdown orders

Schools:

Schools will remain open during the stay-at-home order, except where local public health units have ordered them to close.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says new measures will be introduced following the spring break next week, including:

asymptomatic testing at assessment centres between April 12 and April 18

confirmation of self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival to school

refresher training on safety protocols for students and staff.

The province says it’s also encouraging outdoor education where possible.

Workplaces

The province says health and safety inspections will increase in essential businesses, focusing on regional hot spots for infection.

Employers in regions with high transmission rates will be contacted about expanding rapid COVID-19 testing in workplaces.