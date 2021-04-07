Menu

Health

Special education staff in Waterloo Region to get COVID-19 vaccinations

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 4:14 pm
Waterloo Region’s school boards announced that staff who provide direct personal support to special needs students are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Boards say plans are being developed with Waterloo Public Health for how to prioritize these staff members which will consider those at greatest risk of severe illness and those who care for them.

Read more: Waterloo school board pushing for special educators to get priority COVID-19 vaccinations

“We are grateful for our partnership with Region of Waterloo Public Health to help us prioritize vaccination for our most vulnerable staff,” WCDSB director of education Loretta Notten stated.

“We value the work and service of all our staff and this first step energizes us that things are moving in a hopeful direction.”

The boards say eligible staff are being contacted with registration instructions.

The province made a similar announcement on Wednesday as it said education workers in high-risk neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel Region will be eligible for vaccination during the April break next week.

Read more: 2 Waterloo schools placed in lockdown after armed robbery, car fire

“As vaccine supply allows, eligibility will expand to high-risk neighbourhoods in other hot spot regions, including York, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halton and Durham, followed by a rollout across the province as supply allows,” the government’s plan noted.

