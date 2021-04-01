Menu

Crime

2 Waterloo schools placed in lockdown after armed robbery, car fire

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A pair of schools in Waterloo were placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police shortly before noon on Thursday.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced that Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School and Laurelwood Public School were under a hold and secure due to police activity in the area.

Less than an hour after the initial announcement, the board gave the all-clear.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the schools were locked down after a trio of suspects robbed a communications store near Westmount Road East and Laurentian Drive in Kitchener at around 10:15 a.m.

One of the three men allegedly had a handgun, according to police.

They say the suspects fled the area in a grey sedan while making off with an undisclosed amount of property.

About a half-hour later, police were called to the area around Beaver Creek Road for reports of a car fire.

Three men were seen fleeing the scene, one of whom was restrained by an area resident and is now in police custody.

Police say officers are still working to track down the others, who are considered armed and dangerous.

Police say investigators believe the car fire and robbery are related.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

