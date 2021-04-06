COVID-19 outbreak involving variant declared at Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak involving at least one variant case was declared at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton on April 5.

Three health-care workers and one patient linked to the outbreak tested positive for COVID-19, Alberta Health Services said.

That patient was transferred to the institute last month, and AHS said they died in late March.

“Sitewide asymptomatic testing of all staff begins tomorrow,” AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said Tuesday. “All inpatients have been tested, with no additional positive cases found. The unit is closed to admissions.

“In addition, all health-care workers at the Cross will receive an invitation to be immunized, due to the fact that the outbreak includes a variant case.”

“We continue to base our immunization schedule on best evidence and the decisions of our public health experts,” Williamson said.

According to AHS, no surgeries will be delayed due to this outbreak.

— More to come…