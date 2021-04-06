COVID-19: Albertans with underlying health conditions born in 1973 or earlier eligible for vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is once again expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to include thousands more people.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, eligible Albertans in Phase 2B of the vaccine rollout program who were born in 1973 or earlier can book an appointment to be vaccinated through Alberta Health Services’ online booking portal or by calling Health Link at 811.

AHS warned Tuesday morning that 811 and the online booking tool were experiencing high volumes of people seeking appointments. If 811 rings busy, AHS recommends trying later in the day.

“We understand the process of booking a COVID-19 immunization appointment may be stressful for some and lead to high emotions. Our teams are doing their best to book as many Albertans in to get immunized as quickly as possible,” AHS said in a tweet.

This is an addition of 10 birth years from the previous day, when those born in 1963 or earlier with underlying health conditions were eligible to book.

Phase 2B includes Albertans with underlying health conditions, including cancer patients, transplant recipients, people living with disabilities, dementia and other conditions that put them at a higher risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19. (See full list below).

“AHS has made enhancements to the online booking tool to allow up to three additional family members who are eligible to receive their vaccine to book at the same time and at the same clinic,” AHS said in a tweet Monday evening.

Eligible Albertans can also book their COVID-19 immunization at participating pharmacies.

Anyone who was eligible for vaccine through Phase 1 or Phase 2A and has not booked an appointment can still do so.

As of April 4, Alberta had administered 707,482 doses of vaccine and 116,198 Albertans had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hajdu took to Twitter on Monday evening to share that 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered across Canada.

Alberta has received 1,078,215 vaccine doses, according to Hajdu, meaning the province currently has 370,733 doses on hand.

As Phase 2B continues to roll out in Alberta, additional birth years will be added in the coming days.

In a statement Monday, Alberta Health said by April 23, all Albertans born in 2005 or earlier with eligible underlying health conditions will be able to book a vaccine appointment through a pharmacy or AHS.

According to the province, Phase 2B includes more than 945,000 people.

Eligible health conditions in Phase 2B

Phase 2B applies to all Albertans born in 2005 or earlier with any of the following conditions:

a missing spleen or a spleen that is no longer working

cancer

chronic heart disease and vascular disease

chronic kidney diseases requiring regular medical monitoring or treatment

chronic liver disease due to any cause

chronic neurological disease

chronic respiratory (lung) diseases

diabetes requiring insulin or other anti-diabetic medication to control

a weakened immune response due to disease or treatment

anyone who is currently pregnant

severe mental illness or substance use disorder requiring a hospital stay during the past year

severe obesity

severe or profound learning disabilities or severe developmental delay

solid organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients

For more specific details on the eligible conditions, visit the Alberta Health website.