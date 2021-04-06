Impaired off-road driver injures Portage la Prairie cop while fleeing scene

Send this page to someone via email

A Portage la Prairie RCMP officer was taken to hospital after an incident Friday night involving an impaired driver and an off-road vehicle.

RCMP said the officer spotted the vehicle driving erratically on 4th Street in Portage around 8:15 p.m., and tried to pull it over. The driver tried to flee the scene, but lost control, crashing into the police car.

The suspect took off, and the officer, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken to hospital. Police said a number of local residents helped the injured officer.

A short time later, police said, they were called about a man trying start an off-road vehicle in a field north of Portage. The man was arrested and taken into custody, where he gave breath samples that showed he was more than twice over the legal limit.

The 31-year-old is facing a raft of charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, operating a conveyance while impaired, causing bodily harm, and flight from a peace officer.

He was released with conditions and has a May 18 court appearance.

