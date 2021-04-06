Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Impaired off-road driver injures Portage la Prairie cop while fleeing scene

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 4:18 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. RCMP

A Portage la Prairie RCMP officer was taken to hospital after an incident Friday night involving an impaired driver and an off-road vehicle.

RCMP said the officer spotted the vehicle driving erratically on 4th Street in Portage around 8:15 p.m., and tried to pull it over. The driver tried to flee the scene, but lost control, crashing into the police car.

The suspect took off, and the officer, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken to hospital. Police said a number of local residents helped the injured officer.

Read more: Impaired driving bust leads to firearms charges for Winnipeg man

A short time later, police said, they were called about a man trying start an off-road vehicle in a field north of Portage. The man was arrested and taken into custody, where he gave breath samples that showed he was more than twice over the legal limit.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old is facing a raft of charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, operating a conveyance while impaired, causing bodily harm, and flight from a peace officer.

He was released with conditions and has a May 18 court appearance.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving' Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving
Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving – Jul 4, 2020

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPImpaired DrivingManitoba RCMPPortage la PrairiePortage la Prairie RCMPcrime in ManitobaOff-road vehicle

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers