Impaired driving bust leads to firearms charges for Winnipeg man

An impaired driving call turned into a firearm arrest for Winnipeg police in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a Polo Park-area parking lot around 4:20 a.m., where a security guard had spotted a damaged vehicle with an unresponsive man inside.

The man was woken up by officers, who determined he was impaired. When he was taken into custody, police said, they noticed a handgun in the car, as well as a loaded magazine containing ammunition.

The man, 32, is in custody and faces a long list of impaired driving and gun charges, including possessing a firearm obtained by crime and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

