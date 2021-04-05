Menu

Crime

Impaired driving bust leads to firearms charges for Winnipeg man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 3:49 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

An impaired driving call turned into a firearm arrest for Winnipeg police in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a Polo Park-area parking lot around 4:20 a.m., where a security guard had spotted a damaged vehicle with an unresponsive man inside.

Read more: Off-duty cop busted for impaired driving by Winnipeg police

The man was woken up by officers, who determined he was impaired. When he was taken into custody, police said, they noticed a handgun in the car, as well as a loaded magazine containing ammunition.

The man, 32, is in custody and faces a long list of impaired driving and gun charges, including possessing a firearm obtained by crime and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving' Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving
Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving – Jul 4, 2020
