Chippewas of the Thames teen remembered as ‘warm, caring’ person who touched lives

Members of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation and staff and students at a high school in Strathroy-Caradoc, Ont., are in mourning following the death of a 17-year-old girl late last week in Southwest Middlesex.

First responders, including an Ornge air ambulance, attended a home on Gentleman Drive, west of Melbourne Road, around 2:20 p.m. Thursday following a report of a death at the address.

Megan Fisher, 17, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene of injuries sustained after three dogs on the property attacked her, police said.

The matter is being investigated by the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch, and the dogs, described as “large breed dogs” by police, are in a shelter under a public health quarantine order.

Police said that Fisher was a visitor to the property, and that the dogs belonged to the home.

No further updates have been released and no criminal charges have been announced in connection with the probe.

Jacqueline French, chief of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, did not respond to a request for comment, but declined to speak to other outlets citing a wish to respect the privacy of Fisher’s family.

Fisher will be buried at Middlemiss First Nation Cemetery in Muncey at a later date, according to an obituary for Fisher, which describes her as someone who “loved drawing, painting and bead working” and who “cared deeply about animals of any kind, and had different kinds of pets.”

“With her warm, caring, yet quirky personality, Megan touched the lives of her many friends and classmates,” the obituary reads.

In a statement, the principal of Strathroy District Collegiate Institute, Fisher’s high school, said the news came with great sadness.

“A proud member of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Meg loved to learn and will be remembered by those who knew her as a very kind and caring person who always put others first and openly expressed her love for her family, friends, and teachers,” Stephanie Hambides’ statement read.

The Thames Valley District School Board says its Traumatic Events Response Team will be at the school this week to help students and staff.

Arrangements for Fisher’s funeral are being carried out by Elliott-Madill Funeral Home, according to the obituary. The funeral home has set up an online page where members of the community can leave condolences and share memories of Fisher.