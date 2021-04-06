Menu

Crime

London, Ont., man arrested for 3rd time after police issue safety warning

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 6, 2021 12:10 pm
Juan Felipe Carrillo, 32, of London. View image in full screen
Juan Felipe Carrillo, 32, of London. London Police Service

A London, Ont., man who was at the centre of a public safety warning from local police has been arrested for a third time for charges related to criminal harassment.

On April 1, police took the rare step of issuing a public safety warning after Juan Felipe Carrillo, 32, was arrested and charged with criminal harassment twice in less than a week.

The first arrest stems from a pair of alleged followings targeting a woman on the Western University campus, with the second arrest tied to another alleged following inside an LCBO in southwest London.

In the latter incident, Carrillo was also accused of having made inappropriate comments toward an employee at the LCBO, prompting the employee to fear for her safety, according to police.

London police issue public safety warning after man, 32, charged again with criminal harassment

Police say after they shared the warning about Carrillo, officers received numerous calls about alleged incidents involving the 32-year-old.

Charges were eventually laid in one of the incidents, which is alleged to have taken place inside Sherwood Forest Mall on Wonderland Road North on March 26.

Police say they were informed that a man had approached a group of teenage girls inside the mall, identified himself as a police officer and made inappropriate comments.

The girls feared for their safety and later notified their parents, according to police.

Report outlines scope of London, Ont., gender-based violence

After observing video surveillance of the alleged incident, police say they were able to identify the man involved as Carrillo.

On April 2, one day after the warning was shared, the 32-year-old was charged with personating a peace officer and criminal harassment by threatening conduct.

Carrillo is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

