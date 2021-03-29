Charges laid after woman reported being followed twice on Western University campus

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have laid charges after a woman reported being followed by the same man in a pair of incidents that left her fearing for her safety.

The first incident took place on Western University campus just after 3 p.m. on March 22, police said.

A 23-year-old woman was walking on the south side of University Drive when she noticed a dark grey Dodge Charger driving behind her at a slow rate of speed.

The woman then noticed the driver was watching her, prompting her to hide behind a nearby building as she feared for her safety, police said.

The Charger then pulled into a laneway and waited before driving away a short time later.

The second incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on March 25 near University Drive and Richmond Street, an area of Western’s campus just a short walk away from where the first reported following took place.

Police say the woman was crossing the street when she saw the same dark grey Dodge Charger stopped at a red light beside her.

When the light turned green, the Charger stayed put and the woman saw the driver looking at her.

Police say the woman realized the driver was the same man she saw in the Charger earlier that week, which prompted her to move to an area where other people were present.

The Charger eventually moved forward, but at a slow rate of speed, according to police.

Police say a 32-year-old London man has been charged with criminal harassment by repeated following, along with criminal harassment by watching and besetting.

The 32-year-old had his first court appearance in relation to the charges on Sunday, according to police.

