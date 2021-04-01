London police issue public safety warning after man, 32, charged again with criminal harassment

Send this page to someone via email

London police took the unusual step Thursday of issuing a public safety warning after investigators say a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal harassment twice in less than a week.

Police say both incidents involved the accused allegedly following a woman he did not know around — in one case on foot at a local liquor store, and in the other in a vehicle near Western University.

The most recent incident occurred on March 30 at the LCBO located near Wonderland and Southdale roads in the city’s southwest end, police said.

It’s alleged the suspect approached a worker at the store, made inappropriate comments to her and repeatedly followed her around, prompting her to retreat to the office of the store in fear for her safety.

The suspect left, and officers were contacted, making an arrest the following day, police said.

The accused, a 32-year-old London man identified by police as Juan Felipe Carrillo, is facing two charges in the incident, including one of criminal harassment by repeated following and one of indecent act, police said.

Earlier this week, police charged Carrillo with criminal harassment in relation to a separate incident near Western University.

Police said a 23-year-old woman reported being followed by the same driver on two occasions. once on campus and once near the university’s main gates.

The woman told police she had noticed a dark grey Dodge Charger driving behind her at a slow speed as she walked along University Drive around 3 p.m. on March 22, police said.

Police said she hid behind a nearby building after noticing the driver was watching her, prompting the vehicle to pull into a nearby laneway and wait before driving off.

Three days later, around 3:15 p.m. on March 25, the woman reported observing the same vehicle stopped at a red light as she crossed University Drive and Richmond Street near the university’s main gates, police said.

When the light turned green, the Charger stayed put, and the woman saw the driver looking at her, police said. After realizing the vehicle was the same one she had seen days earlier, she told officers she moved to an area where others were present.

The Charger eventually moved forward, but at a slow rate of speed, according to police.

Carrillo is facing one count of criminal harassment by repeated following and one count of criminal harassment by watching and besetting as a result of that investigation, police said on Monday.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was released from custody with a May 3 court date, police said.

Police issued a description of Carrillo on Thursday, describing him as as male, approximately 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and long black curly hair often worn in a bun at the top of his head.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.