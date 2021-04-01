PSW charged in elder assault: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a personal support worker (PSW) has been charged with assault after an elderly woman sustained serious injuries.

On Feb. 19 at 3 a.m., police say a woman employed as a PSW was working at an address in the west end of the city, caring for an elderly woman.

Police say a person witnessed the PSW assaulting the victim and later reported it to police on March 3.

The victim is reported to have sustained “serious injuries.”

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old London woman is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on June 23 in relation to the charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).