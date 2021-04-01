Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

PSW charged in elder assault: London police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 1:50 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say a personal support worker (PSW) has been charged with assault after an elderly woman sustained serious injuries.

On Feb. 19 at 3 a.m., police say a woman employed as a PSW was working at an address in the west end of the city, caring for an elderly woman.

Police say a person witnessed the PSW assaulting the victim and later reported it to police on March 3.

Read more: Ontario government moves to activate 4-week, provincewide COVID-19 ’emergency brake’

The victim is reported to have sustained “serious injuries.”

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old London woman is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on June 23 in relation to the charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultLondon OntarioLdnontElder abusePSWpersonal support workerElder abuse LondonElder assault

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers